Bluebella unveils lingerie collaboration with Ashish

Lingerie brand Bluebella have collaborated with London-based demi-couture designer Ashish on a limited-edition collection.

The collaboration merges both brand’s ethos “to create keepsake pieces,” and combines Ashish’s high-octane glamour and tongue-in-cheek messages with Bluebella’s youthful and spirited direction.

The capsule collection, designed by Ashish, features his signature sparkle across lingerie, chemises, body jewellery and even hoodies, with thought-provoking slogans such as ‘Ban Space Travel,’ ‘This Is A Protest’ and ‘World Peace’.

Image: Bluebella x Ashish

The collection aims to offer multiple styling possibilities for “freedom of expression,” explains the lingerie, underwear and nightwear brand known for keeping inclusivity, innovation and exceptional style at its core.

Ashish launches lingerie with London-based Bluebella

Image: Bluebella x Ashish

Highlights include a shimmering chain-link mesh bra with matching thong, seen styled under a body jewellery harness and a thigh harness, rhinestone slogan slip dresses, multicoloured diamante bralette with matching thong, and a long chiffon chemise with an ombre effect of cascading diamantes scattered all over. There is also a limited-edition Bluebella x Ashish garment bag.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ashish said in a statement: “I’ve always had an interest in underwear and lingerie codes, and it has been really great working with Bluebella to create a collection that explores this side of fashion and dressing.”

Image: Bluebella x Ashish

Emily Bendell, founder and chief executive at Bluebella, added: “I have long been a fan of not only Ashish’s gorgeous aesthetic but also his flair for creating meaningful political statements and commentary whilst never losing a sense of fun and optimism. He shares our interest in challenging norms around sensuality and diversity.”

The Bluebella x Ashish collection ranges from 65 to 295 pounds / 110 to 495 US dollars.

Image: Bluebella x Ashish

Image: Bluebella x Ashish