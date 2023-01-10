Blvck Paris collaborates with Fortnite on clothing collection

Luxury lifestyle brand Blvck Paris, founded by French designer Julian O’hayon, has unveiled a capsule fashion and lifestyle collection in partnership with Epic Games’ Fortnite.

Dedicated to devotes gaming fans, the Blvck x Fortnite collection features a sleek line-up of modern minimalist designs monochromatic colour palette, including T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, and lifestyle accessories. The pieces feature iconic characters and references from popular games such as Peely and Cuddle Team Leader.

Blvck also brings a ‘Dark Mode On’ theme to the collection with a Blvck x Fortnite Tumbler.

Image: Blvck x Fortnite

Prices for the Blvck x Fortnite collection range from 90 US dollars for a T-shirt to hoodies starting from 120 US dollars, while the tumbler is priced at 65 US dollars.

The collection will be available from Blvck Stores and at www.blvck.com/fortnite, with products shipping worldwide.

Image: Blvck x Fortnite

Image: Blvck x Fortnite