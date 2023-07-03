Boohoo launches limited-edition Barbie collection

Online retailer Boohoo has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with fashion doll Barbie aimed at “breaking boundaries, promoting empowerment and inclusivity”.

The collection pays homage to the popular Barbiecore trend, ahead of the fashion doll’s new movie starring Margot Robbie, and features 38 trend styles that combine “Boohoo’s streetwear edge with Barbie flair”.

Highlights include graphic print T-shirts, oversized hoodies and sweatshirts, as well as swimsuits, joggers, bodycon knit dresses, shorts, and a bomber jacket. The collection is primarily in Barbie pink, black and white and features the doll’s iconic logo and silhouette.

Credits: Image: Boohoo; Barbie x Boohoo collection

Samantha Helligso, brand director of Boohoo, said in a statement: “While creating the Barbie x Boohoo collection, we wanted to go after the hottest trends of the season while bringing the casual streetwear vibe that we know our girl loves. This is a super fun nostalgic collection that will allow you to show your personality through mixing and matching the pieces to customize your wardrobe.

“We want you to break boundaries and feel empowered whether you’re the girl that wants to rock a motocross jersey, an all over rhinestone co-ord or keep it casual in your very own Barbie rugby shirt.”

The Barbie x Boohoo collection is available in sizes ranging from UK 4-28, priced from 6 to 50 pounds.

