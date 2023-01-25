BOSS announces Miami "see now, buy now" show in March

German fashion retailers BOSS on Wednesday announced it will present its Spring Summer 2023 collection in Miami on 15th March. The company said the show will have a "see now, buy now" theme, allowing customers to purchase items seen on the runway in-season without having to wait months before they become available at retail.

BOSS said it aims to have select international media, creators, talents, and VIPs attend the show, for which its marketing team will be focused on digital activations to reverberate the buzz around the globe. Especially key will be investing in social media personalities to share the experience with their followers.

In recent years many luxury brands have moved away from ‘see now buy now’ ranges, instead bringing newness via product drops, collaborations and activations as first seen in the hyper trend-led sneaker market.

Many companies found the shift to the in-season model challenging as it requires an overhaul of supply chain, production and sales calendars. Furthermore, producing clothes before retailers have placed orders, is a risky business, if the brand doesn’t operate its own stores.

With a shift to a consumer-oriented season, however, brands are speaking directly to shoppers, rather than to the industry, and have opportunities to create and capitalise on momentum.