Boss debuts innovative NovaPoly yarn at Australian Open

German fashion brand Boss is set to debut an innovative degradable recycled polyester yarn for its tennis kits worn by players Taylor Fritz and Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, this month.

The NovaPoly yarn is a recycled alternative to virgin polyester, developed by Boss in collaboration with Jiaren Chemical Recycling and NBC LLC, where recycled textile waste sourced from both pre- and post-consumer phases is modified with a special additive that speeds up degradability in comparison to conventional polyester fibres, making it biodegradable in an anaerobic active microbial environment.

In a statement, Boss said the move to dress its ambassadors, Fritz and Berrettini, in tennis kits featuring the NovaPoly yarn is to demonstrate the innovative fibres' performance capabilities. The innovative yarn will feature in the players' on-court jerseys, shorts, and caps.

NovaPoly marks the second textile launched under Boss’ ‘The Change’ initiative, a platform dedicated to exploring futuristic technologies and crafting designs with purpose, and complements the company’s ongoing efforts to develop alternatives to conventional polyester and polyamide fibres as part of its strategic sustainability key pillars, such as fighting microplastics.