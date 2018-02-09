Boss fuses tailoring and sportswear for fall/winter 2018

Hugo Boss' Boss menswear line has long been iconic for its fashionable, tailored suiting. As the market for sportswear continues to grow, the brand has taken their classic tailoring and fused it together with contemporary sportswear, and the end result was an inspiring new collection for fall/winter 2018 presented at New York Fashion Week: Men's.

As Boss continues to build up their North American business, they took inspiration from the streets, imagery and icons of New York City. This season, the brand introduced a new silhouette in response to the athleisure movement. Tops were oversized and juxtaposed with cropped, tapered pants, giving a dressed up sporty look. Outerwear was made extra voluminous through the use padding. Most notably, the collection featured quilted pants, which few to no brands have done this season. Boss knows how to give something original, and that's where their greatest strength lies.

Hugo Boss presents sports tailoring at NYFW: Men's

Of course, the brand still gave strong attention to their signature tailoring. Relaxed fit tailored pieces were done with yellow piping, and baseball shirts were done with very tailored silhouettes. Drawstring waists and ribbed cuffs were added to tailored pants to give more formal pieces an athletic edge.

In the spirit of sportswear, baseball was a huge inspiration for this collection. Outerwear pieces, like baseball jackets and capes were done with brand logo patches featuring pitchers, batters and the Hugo Boss initials emblazoned across them.

The signature Boss double-breasted tailoring was on display with pieces including an ankle-length cashmere coat. As customers demand for more stretch offerings, tailored jackets were done in stretch-nylon.

The color palette included gray, blue, brown, off-whte, charcoal, deep navy and cognac, with some yellow thrown in for a pop of bright color.

The end result was a collection for the new Hugo Boss customer. He's the guy who still values that tailored look, but is on trend with being more sporty. Yes, sports tailoring is happening, making what was once thought impossible possible.

photos: courtesy of the brand