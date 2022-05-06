Boss launches new podcast series “Behind the Boss”

German fashion brand Boss has announced a new podcast series focusing on those people who “chase their dreams with courage and conviction to define their own path”. An attitude that is also propagated in the current Boss campaign.

Each episode will delve into the lives of extraordinary artists, creators and athletes, revealing how each guest became the “boss” he or she is today. The episodes will also explore the turning points on each guest’s path to success or when discovering their true purpose, and aims to inspire with insights and experiences, from the moment of doubt to the feeling of finally having made it.

Raven Smith to host Boss’ new podcast series

London-based cultural journalist Raven Smith, known for his sharp wit and insights into modern living, will be the host of the podcast.

The first podcast episode was already released on 3rd May and is accessible through major platforms and Boss' own global channels.

In the first, 34-minute-long episode, American stylist and TV star Law Roach talks about his love of fashion and how it began (with his grandmothers) and how he now puts together the perfect outfits for superstars from Zendaya to Celine Dion.

In future episodes, released bi-weekly, chief metaverse officer of the Futures Intelligence Group Cathy Hackl and British boxer and global Boss brand ambassador Anthony Joshua will talk about their turning points.

The new podcast series is the latest step in the company's Claim 5 growth strategy, which aims to boost the desirability of its brands and turn customers into fans.