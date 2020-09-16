Boss teaming up with Caro Daur

Boss is partnering with German entrepreneur Caro Daur on a new womenswear capsule collection, launching this October.

The collaboration is the result of a longstanding friendship between Daur and Boss chief brand officer, Ingo Wilts, explained the brand, and will showcase a collection that stays “true to the brand’s elegant aesthetic”.

In a statement, Boss added that Wilts and Daur have fused their “individual approaches to style,” to form the capsule consisting of 15 pieces and two accessories, which revisits classic items from the Boss womenswear product range.

The ‘Boss curated by Caro Daur’ collection will feature tailoring at the heart of the collection, alongside elevated essentials, which the brand describes as the perfect capsule line for the “modern woman on the go”. Key highlights will include a trench coat, staple knitwear in crisp cotton-twill and soft modal-blends.

Commenting on the collaboration, Daur said: “I always try to be strategic about what I buy. I loved the idea of designing a capsule of must-have pieces that work for any occasion.

Wilts, added: “A collaboration with Caro puts our clothes into context. Strong, successful women like her inspire us. For me, she is the perfect example of the modern Boss woman.”

The ‘Boss curated by Caro Daur’ capsule will be available from October 2020, in Boss stores globally and online at boss.com.

Image: courtesy of Boss