Boss unveils Super Bowl collection with NFL

German fashion brand Boss has unveiled a limited-edition exclusive collection with the National Football League (NFL) celebrating the “spirit and excitement” of the Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place in Las Vegas on February 11.

The seven-piece gender-neutral capsule collection features a softly padded piqué jacket, T-shirts in stretch jersey, and sweatshirts and hoodies in French terry fabrications in silver, white, and black hues, complete with branded accents, including the official Super Bowl LVIII logo and a football-helmet motif.

Boss x NFL Super Bowl LVIII capsule collection Credits: Boss

The launch follows a year-long collaboration between Boss and the NFL, which resulted in two drops featuring 22 teams within the capsule. For this new limited-edition drop, Boss will also be hosting a dedicated pop-up retail space at the Super Bowl Experience in Las Vegas during Super Bowl LVIII weekend, from February 7 to February 10.

The pop-up promises “a captivating experience where fans can explore the collection, interact with exclusive installations, and fully immerse themselves in the worlds of fashion and football”.

The limited-edition capsule will be exclusively available on Boss.com, in Boss stores in Las Vegas, at NFLshop.com, Dillard’s, Nordstroms, and select Macy's locations.

