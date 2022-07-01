Botter wins ANDAM Grand Prize 2022

Dutch menswear label Botter, designed by Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter, was named the Grand Prize winner at this year’s ANDAM Fashion Awards.

Botter beat off tough competition from Robert Wun, Peter Do, Lukhanyo Mdingi, Ottolinger, Heliot Emil, and Cool by Thomas Monet to win the coveted Grand Prize worth 300,000 euros, following in the footsteps of Bianca Saunders , Glenn Martens for Y/Project and Johanna Senyk’s Wanda Nylon .

Alongside Botter, London-based womenswear brand Robert Wun received the Special Prize, which comes with a cash award of 100,000 euros. Both brands will also receive mentoring from Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on both the creative and strategic dimensions of their businesses to develop their labels into international brands.

Commenting on the winners, Bruno Pavlovsky, president of Chanel, said in a statement: “This season again, the ANDAM contest lived up to its promises in terms of creativity and diversity, reaffirming if proof were needed the role of Paris as the international fashion capital.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the winners and participants in this competition as well as the members of the jury, who all came from around the world. As mentor of this edition, I look forward to working with Botter and Robert Wun, starting notably with the presentation of the amazing savoir-faire of the Metiers d’art located at 19M and key partners of the fashion creatives.”

Image: Botter

ANDAM Fashion Awards announces 2022 winners

In addition to the Grand Prize, ANDAM also named Paris-based menswear label Bluemarble Paris by Anthony Alvarez as the winner of the Pierre Bergé Prize, which rewards a young French company with 100,000 euros to give the brand the “means to grow and reach an international audience”.

Bluemarble Paris will also receive mentoring from Stefano Martinetto, founder and chief executive of Tomorrow on product development, investment, sales and distribution, marketing services, and direct-to-consumer capabilities.

Image: Bluemarble Paris

On why Bluemarble Paris impressed the judges, Martinetto added: “Bluemarble typifies how brands today need to be developed around communities with clear intent. Anthony Alvarez has done this through the superpowers of pure creative talent, and contagious positive energy. “I am delighted to have the chance to work alongside Anthony and his team in the coming year and in helping him to scale his brand to be as big as his dreams.”

The Accessories Prize was awarded to Paris-based jewellery designer Dolly Cohen who specialises in sculpture and handmade grills for celebrities. Cohen wins 50,000 euros and mentorship from the chief executive of WSN Frédéric Maus.