Bouchra Jarrar exits Lanvin

In the next round of designer musical chairs, we have Bouchra Jarrar exiting Lanvin. Jarrar took over the role of artistic director from famed designer Alber Elbaz, and after a mere fifteen months and two collections she is already on her way out. The story first broke on WWD.

This leave's Lanvin without an artistic director for the spring 2018 season, unless they name a replacement immediately.

Jarrar's relationship with Lanvin CEO Michèle Huiban has often thought to be a tense one. The terms of the Jarrar's divorce from Lanvin are expected to be finalized by next week.

When Jarrar was initially hired to replace Elbaz, there was hope that she would breathe new life into the fashion house, which had seen stagnant and lackluster sales since peaking at 250 million euros several years ago.

Jarrar's designs grew to be seen as too conservative, rigid and provincial for the brand, as many of their competitors were becoming more edgy, fashion forward and avant garde.

The company posted its first loss in more than a decade under Jarrar's short tenure as artistic director. There was speculation she could be on her way out.

photo:catwalkpictures.com