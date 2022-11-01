Bouclème teams up with Preen By Thornton Bregazzi for festive season

Plant-powered haircare brand Bouclème have partnered with luxury fashion brand Preen By Thornton Bregazzi on a limited-edition scarf made from 100 percent recycled polyester.

The Bouclème x Preen By Thornton Bregazzi scarf launches on November 7, priced at 60 pounds, and takes inspiration from the curlcare brand’s packaging and reworks the luxury fashion brand’s Electric Bloom print using soft pink as a base with highlights of green and jade.

The scarf has been designed to be tied around curls, worn as a fashion accessory or used to wrap up gifts, added Bouclème, and will be available exclusively from boucleme.co.uk.

Image: Bouclème

Commenting on the collaboration, Michele Scott-Lynch, founder of Bouclème, said in a statement: “We wanted to partner with Preen to produce something super cool for Christmas that wasn’t just the usual normal seasonal gift set. As a curly-haired woman, I always struggle to find accessories to style in my hair.

“I use a scarf in so many ways from wrapping my hair at night to tying my curls up. Working with Preen meant we have produced something that everyone can use. Why just limit it to curls when you can wrap gifts in the scarf or even make it a gorgeous necktie.”

Image: Bouclème

Justin Thornton, creative director and co-founder of Preen By Thornton Bregazzi, added: “Thea and I felt it was a great opportunity to work with a brand that focuses on natural haircare solutions, and as Thea has curly hair, it’s the perfect partnership. We always focus on print as a brand as it’s important to our design process and ethos.

“Being inspired by Bouclème’s colourful packaging and plant powered ingredients, we produced a print using our iconic Electric Bloom design that has been reworked using soft pink as a base with highlights of green and jade. Working with Michele, we scaled up our scarf size to make sure it can be multi-adaptable for curls as well as become a beautiful gift for Christmas. The sustainable messaging of buying something that you will love and keep, resonates with us as a brand.”