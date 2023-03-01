Brand Machine Group signs Jack Wills global license agreement

Brand Machine Group, the international fashion brand owner and licensing house, has signed a long-term licensing partnership with Jack Wills.

The two companies have worked collaboratively since 2020, launching the Jack Wills kidswear globally, and the new deal will see an adult offering added to the proposition to expand the brand into markets outside the UK over the next decade.

The partnership will see the Brand Machine Group design, manufacture, wholesale and distribute all product types and categories for the brand around the globe. The group’s first collection throughout the EMEA will be for autumn/winter 2023, with other global markets targeted from 2024.

Jason Illingworth- Eames, managing director of Brand Machine Group, said in a statement: “Jack Wills is a fantastic heritage brand for the group that resonates globally. We are excited to take the brand into new markets and further develop markets where the brand is already known and established. As partners, we are committed to Jack Wills and potentializing the brand over the next decade”.

A spokesperson for Jack Wills added: “We’re delighted to continue and build on our partnership with, licensing specialists, Brand Machine Group. This partnership will further improve our brand positioning, as we focus on key category expansion and reaching new consumers, across the UK and internationally.”