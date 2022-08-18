Brands and retailers donate stock to Royal Trinity Hospice pre-loved fashion charity event

Designers, brands and retailers including Harrods, Hugo Boss, Anthropologie and Daks have donated stock to London’s Royal Trinity Hospice’s charity fashion event.

The stock will be used to outfit the group’s Fulham branch with an event in September called ‘Fall for preloved’.

In a press release the Royal Trinity Hospice said the stock will feature the very best preloved donations as well as unique and exclusive items donated directly from brand partners including some of the biggest names in fashion retail.

The unique look and feel of Royal Trinity Hospice shops combined with the high quality of donations make them notable stand-out destination shopping locations on London’s high streets.

“We have made it our mission to be ‘London’s answer to sustainable fashion’ and partner with many iconic and independent brands who choose to donate good quality stock ensuring items are re-used rather than sent for textile recycling.”

Guests can reserve their space by booking a 5 pound ticket, which can be redeemed on any purchase at the event.

Daniel Holloway, Director of Retail for Royal Trinity Hospice, said: “This will be a really exciting event for the team at our hugely successful Fulham branch and customers who want to find something really special but for a fraction of the price they would normally pay. ‘Fall for preloved’ is about showcasing some of the best donations we have received at the start of the season to kick off the new collection.”

Royal Trinity Hospice has twenty charity shops located across central and south west London, all playing a key role in helping raise the 11 million pounds needed annually to supplement NHS funds to provide the hospice’s specialist palliative and end of life care.

New and nearly new donations from brand partners alone helped raise over 1 million pounds last year.