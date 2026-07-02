Bratz unveils doll collaboration with Rodarte

American luxury fashion brand Rodarte, founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy, has unveiled a collaboration with Bratz, as part of the lifestyle and fashion doll brand’s ongoing 25th anniversary to “influence beyond the toy aisle and into the world of fashion, art, and culture”.

The exclusive Bratz x Rodarte limited-edition collector dolls and apparel will launch on July 6, bringing Rodarte’s whimsical and dark romantic aesthetic to the Bratz universe and giving a makeover to two of its beloved dolls, Cloe and Sasha.

Bratz x Rodarte limited-edition collector doll - Cloe Credits: Bratz

Both dolls have been reimagined in catwalk-inspired looks drawn directly from Rodarte’s designs. The Cloe doll is outfitted in a romantic, elegant ivory satin gown with voluminous sleeves, blue floral appliqués, and a sky-blue train, complemented with a floral headpiece and veil “for a dreamlike look”. Her ensemble is a miniature recreation of the finale look from Rodarte’s autumn/winter 2020 show, held during New York Fashion Week.

The Sasha doll blends gothic glamour with whimsical couture elegance in a shimmering violet-and-black ensemble with metallic embroidery, puff sleeves, lace layers, and fairy wings, inspired by a look from the autumn/winter 2023 catwalk collection.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kate and Laura Mulleavy from Rodarte said in a statement: "We love Bratz and we are so excited to design for the iconic Cloe and Sasha. Seeing the fantastical world of Rodarte come alive in the Bratz dolls' language has been such a thrilling experience, and we cannot wait for the fans to collect them!"

Bratz x Rodarte limited-edition collector doll - Sasha Credits: Bratz

Alongside the two collectable dolls, Rodarte is launching a limited-edition apparel collection that will “bring the world of Bratz to life”. The line will include baby tees, a graphic T-shirt, and a crewneck sweatshirt, featuring Sasha and Cloe.

Jasmin Larian Hekmat, president and creative director of Bratz, added: "Bratz has always been about pushing boundaries in fashion and empowering fans to express themselves unapologetically.

"Partnering with Rodarte allows us to celebrate fashion as both wearable and collectable art. Together, we've created a collection of dolls that blends Rodarte's signature artistry with the bold spirit of Bratz, celebrating the creativity, confidence, and individuality that define both brands."

The Bratz x Rodarte dolls, each retailing for 64 pounds / 75 US dollars, will launch exclusively on Bratz.com on July 6, ahead of a drop in Selfridges in August. The collaboration’s clothing will also be available on Rodarte’s website from July 7.