Bridget Jones film sparks the return of the Big Knicker

Victoria’s Secret has reported a marked increase in searches for ‘big knickers’ on its website, a trend that coincides with the release of the latest Bridget Jones film, Mad About The Boy. The data suggests a broader shift in consumer preferences, reflecting a growing demand for comfort-driven lingerie.

According to a recent study by Victoria’s Secret, 77 percent of women now favor full-coverage underwear over thong-style options. This preference is particularly pronounced among women aged 31-45, where 81 percent opt for high-waisted briefs or similar styles. The younger demographic, aged 18-30, remains divided, with 51 percent favoring fuller-coverage designs.

Bridget Jones, the fictional heroine known for her chaotic love life and signature full-coverage underwear, continues to resonate with British women. A survey indicates that more than half (52 percent) of respondents identify with her character, and nearly two-thirds plan to watch the new film. This sentiment appears to be influencing market behavior, with Google searches for ‘big knickers’ rising by 51 percent in the UK over the past three months.

Commenting on the trend, a UK lingerie expert at Victoria’s Secret noted: “Whilst minimal coverage styles like thongs and G-string knickers will always have their place, we’re seeing a growing love for full-coverage, high-waisted briefs that offer both comfort and style.”

The resurgence of high-waisted briefs aligns with a broader fashion movement, where retro-inspired styles from the 1990s and early 2000s are making a comeback. The expert further explained:

“There’s definitely been a revival of classic, retro-inspired lingerie. Just like fashion trends from the 90s and early 2000s are making a comeback, so are high-waisted briefs. They offer a timeless, flattering fit that many people are loving right now.

“Lingerie trends are always evolving, and currently, there’s a clear shift towards comfort and practicality. High-waisted, full-coverage styles are having a moment, and it’s great to see people embracing what makes them feel good. Whether it’s for support, comfort, nostalgia, or just personal preference, this trend proves that confidence comes in many forms.”

The data-driven shift in lingerie preferences suggests that traditional notions of ‘sexy’ are being redefined, with confidence and comfort emerging as key factors in purchasing decisions.