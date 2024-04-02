British Beauty Week reveals theme and dates

The British Beauty Council’s annual British Beauty Week has confirmed it will take place from October 23 to 27.

The 2024 event will mark the sixth iteration of the beauty celebration and run under the theme of ‘A Beauty Industry that Looks Like You’ to highlight the importance of representation and inclusion in British beauty.

To announce the news, the British Beauty Council also unveiled it is launching a beauty census, the largest research project of its kind to find out what beauty really means to its workers and consumers.

It hopes that the Beauty Census will shift the perception of the sector and lead to important changes to help it thrive by involving more than half a million workers in the industry from giants such as L’Oreal to mobile hairdressers.

Millie Kendall, chief executive of the British Beauty Council, said in a statement: “We want to hear from everyone from those working in the head office to shop floor assistants, local salons, at-home hairdressers and warehouse workers.

“Beauty really does ‘look like you' and we need to know what you think so we can address the problems, maximise the opportunities and make the industry better for those who work in it and its customers. It's time for the industry to unite in confronting its challenges head-on, so we can reveal its true value to all."

The results of the census will be unveiled during this year’s British Beauty Week.