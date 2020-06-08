British designers launch face masks for charity

London - British fashion designers and brands including Raeburn, Mulberry and Liam Hodges, have collaborated with the British Fashion Council on their ‘Great British Designer Face Coverings: Reusable, for People and Planet’ campaign to raise money for charity.

There are six sustainable, non-medical face masks, designed by Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry, Raeburn and Rixo, which the British Fashion Council hopes will raise 1 million pounds to be split between three different charities.

100 percent of sale profits will be split between NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, Wings of Hope Children’s Charity, and the BFC Foundation Fashion Fund, which will support the next round of funding to give back to British designer businesses.

The campaign is launching in collaboration with ethical supply chain specialists Bags of Ethics, which has manufactured the face coverings in its partner factories.

The re-usable face mask will be sold in packs of three with two protective pouches for 15 pounds. They are made of fabric and contain no single-use plastic.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said in a statement: “Fashion is a unifying force and now, more than ever, it is essential that we collaborate and come together to support each other through difficult times. Our ambition is to contribute to the fight against Covid-19, while protecting vital PPE supplies reserved for the NHS. Through this project, we will not only celebrate British designers but also champion sustainability in a time of crisis.”

Raeburn, Mulberry and Liam Hodges among designers taking part in BFC face coverings campaign

Dr R Sri Ram, chairman of Bags of Ethics added: “We have always been at the forefront of supporting the public through mass behavioural changes in positive and useful ways. Since the early 2000s, we helped supermarkets, and retailers reduce their single-use plastic bag consumption by 5+ billion units through sustainable and reusable bags.

“A new challenge arises with the coronavirus pandemic. Our aim is to manufacture high quality reusable non-medical face coverings for the public which reduces stigma through great British design, in line with advice from our scientific community, whilst having a positive effect on both people and planet.”

These non-medical face coverings will be available to buy online through britishfashioncouncil.com and through partner retailers soon including Asos, Boots, John Lewis and Partners and Sainsbury’s in Tu Clothing sections in selected superstores, convenience stores and online at Tu.co.uk and Argos.co.uk.

The British Fashion Council’s announcement follows news that the government announced that it will be mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport in England from June 15, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Image: British Fashion Council