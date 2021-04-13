British Fashion Council launches BFC Changemakers Prize

The British Fashion Council is teaming up with Swarovski to launch the BFC Changemakers Prize to discover and celebrate “unsung stars who go above and beyond,” within the fashion industry.

The 2021 award is open to anyone working in the fashion industry, initially in the UK, added the British Fashion Council. It will celebrate individuals who are making outstanding contributions, who are striving for positive change, as well as championing inclusivity and innovative thinking.

Entrants will be nominated by colleagues, peers, businesses and employers in recognition of outstanding work that aligns with one of the three pillars of the British Fashion Council’s Institute of Positive Fashion (IPF): Environment, People or Craftsmanship and Community.

Nominations close on May 11 via the British Fashion Council’s website, and then a panel of fashion creatives will select nine finalists and then three winners, one representing each of the Institute of Positive Fashion pillars.

The three winners will be positioned as “future industry trailblazers,” added the British Fashion Council, and will receive a mentorship package that offers support to continue “their good work within the industry” alongside a cash prize of 5,000 pounds.

BFC wants to celebrate “unsung stars” of fashion with new award

British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush, said in a statement: “The BFC Changemakers Prize in partnership with Swarovski is the largest new British Fashion Council prize launched in the last five years. We are thrilled to work alongside our long-term partner Swarovski on this project to build up the Institute of Positive Fashion’s pillars and spotlight the work of fashion’s unsung heroes.

“We often talk about the 890,000 people our industry employs and I am thrilled to discover some of their stories and hear their achievements. From the shop floor and the studios, to the manufacturers and head offices, we are searching across the country for anyone, regardless of their job title, to find out who has contributed through their work in creating an industry which we are all so proud to be a part of.”

Giovanna Engelbert, creative director Swarovski, added: “On behalf of Swarovski, I am honoured to join forces with our long-term partner, the British Fashion Council, to celebrate those in this industry who live and breathe the Institute of Positive Fashion’s pillars and commitment to sparking change.

“Through the BFC Changemakers Prize, we have the great pleasure of discovering individuals across every facet of the fashion community with a hunger to create a more inclusive, sustainable and impactful world for us all.”

The judging committee will be led by Rush and Engelbert, alongside Edward Enninful, editor-In-chief, British Vogue and European Editorial Director, Vogue, Farrah Storr, editor-in-chief, Elle UK, Ib Kamara, editor-in-chief, Dazed, Jo Ellison, editor, How to Spend It and deputy editor, FT Weekend, models Lily Cole and Munroe Bergdorf, and Tan France, fashion television personality.

Nominations for the BFC Changemakers Prize close on May 11 with the nine finalists announced in May and the three ultimate winners in July.