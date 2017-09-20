British Fashion Council launches ‘Fashion Switch to Green’

The British Fashion Council has joined forces with Dame Vivienne Westwood and the Mayor of London to reach out to fashion brands and business to commit to switch to a green energy supplier by 2020.

The Fashion Switch to Green is part of the British Fashion Council’s Positive Fashion initiative, which also looks at best practice and sustainability, local manufacturing and craftsmanship and model health and diversity, and is asking for fashion designers, brands and retailers to come together to lead in ambitious climate action for a “safer and greener future”.

Announced during London Fashion Week, the scheme has already had a commitment from a number of brands including Belstaff, Christopher Raeburn, Child of the Jago, E.Tautz, Harvey Nichols, Kering, Marks and Spencer, Oliver Spencer, Positive Luxury, Selfridges, Stella McCartney, Steventai, Teatum Jones and Vivienne Westwood to switch to a green energy supplier or to a green energy tariff within the next three years.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council said: “We are proud to launch this ambitious campaign to encourage our industry to be leaders of global change. It is our hope that the Fashion Switch campaign encourages brands and businesses to increase the demand for green energy; helping accelerate investment and the rate and scale of renewables in the UK.”

Dame Vivienne Westwood added: “People ask, ‘what can I do to help save the environment?’ In all my time as an activist, I’ve never had a satisfactory answer. Now we know: Switch to a Green Energy supplier.”

Transitioning energy usage into a renewable source can play an integral part in reaching business sustainability goals and tackling climate change, explains the British Fashion Council, as well as directly improving the health and wellbeing of our population and planet.