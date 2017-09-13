British Fashion Council partners with Getty Images

The British Fashion Council has named Getty Images as its official supplier to create and distribute premium content on its behalf across its annual suite of events, including London Fashion Week.

Under the agreement, Gerry Images’ roster of photographers will cover all of the British Fashion Council’s key events such as London Fashion Week Men, London Fashion Week Festival and The Fashion Awards, as well as other events and launches. All imagery will then be distributed across Getty Images’ industry-leading platform, bringing the British fashion calendar to audiences across the globe.

The aim of the partnership is to give British fashion greater global exposure, said the British Fashion Council, and will see Getty Images creating a digital asset management system, enabling the storage and sharing of their content and additionally creating a British Fashion Council collection on its global platform from which all images will be available to view and download. The collection will launch on September 15.

“We are proud to partner with the British Fashion Council and help them achieve greater global exposure for British fashion via our unparalleled photographic talent and distribution reach,” said Lisa Marie Rae, director of entertainment EMEA at Getty Images. “As the premier producer and distributor of luxury imagery and video we are committed to showing British fashion at its best, and taking the country’s talent – from iconic, heritage brands to promising emerging talent – to an even broader international audience.”

The partnership launches with the upcoming London Fashion Week, which takes place from September 15-19, where Getty Images will have dedicated BFC photographers and editors onsite ensuring content is created and made available in “close to real time” for the organisation’s partners, designers and press.

Jenico Preston, commercial director at British Fashion Council, added: “This partnership will deliver a new level of quality, choice and speed to our ever-increasing audience of stakeholders including press, designers, sponsors, and ultimately expanding our global consumer reach.

“Getty Images photographers have been capturing London Fashion Week for years, and in an increasingly visual world this partnership will make British fashion more accessible than ever.”

Image: courtesy of Getty Images/The British Fashion Council