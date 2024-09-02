British heritage brands Belstaff and Grenson collaborate on limited-edition boots

Iconic British brands Belstaff and Grenson have joined forces to create a trio of limited-edition boots that blend their shared commitment to timeless design and exceptional craftsmanship.

The collaboration, which will launch on September 19th, draws inspiration from Belstaff's lesser-known history as a supplier of clothing to Britain's service industries in the 1950s and 60s, including the police force and military. The 'Service Boot' silhouette pays homage to this utilitarian legacy, with each pair handcrafted at Grenson's renowned Northamptonshire factory.

Harnessing generations of shoemaking expertise, the boots are constructed using the Goodyear Welted technique - a traditional, centuries-old method that ensures both strength and flexibility. One key detail is the sole, which features a functional commando tread atop a central leather panel, blending modern and time-honored production methods.

"Working with Grenson allowed us to create truly unique footwear styles that fuse British craftsmanship with innovative construction techniques," said Peter Perrett, Design Director at Belstaff. "The service boot is a nod to Belstaff's history as a contractor to the military, and the three material iterations are inspired by the colors of our iconic phoenix logo: Black and British Khaki."

Service Boot 1 is crafted from high-shine, water-resistant leather, while Service Boot 2 features waxed suede. Both will retail for 550 pounds (595 euros, 625 dollars). The cold-weather-ready Service Boot 3 is tailored for the British winter, boasting waterproofed grained leather and plush shearling linings, and will retail for 595 pounds (650 euros, 675 dollars).