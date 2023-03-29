British luxury brands welcome lucrative coronation business

British luxury brands are set to benefit from increased sales and exposure of King Charles’ coronation next month. King Charles III, who became the UK’s official monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II last September, will be officially crowned in a ceremony steeped in tradition.

Historically, British luxury brands have long been associated with the royal family and are boosted in popularity following significant royal events such as weddings, births, and coronations. These events tend to generate interest in their products after significant global media coverage helps generate brand awareness and attracting new customers.

Additionally, the association with the royal family can lend a sense of tradition and heritage to British luxury brands, which may be particularly appealing to customers who value authenticity and quality craftsmanship.

King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward’s Crown, the centrepiece of the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom, which is made of solid gold and 444 gemstones. Sir Jony Ive, the former chief design officer at Apple, designed the official coronation emblem, which features flora from each of the UK’s four nations. This emblem can be downloaded from the official royal family website and used on a plethora of commemorative products.

Deakin & Francis, a British jeweller founded in 1786, have launched a new coronation collection of enamel and silver cufflinks also utilising the official coronation emblem. Retailing for 340 pounds, the collection is only available until November. The cufflinks are but one item in a sea of commemorative merchandise that is set to launch.

“King Charles has regularly worn our cufflinks so it’s an obvious link,” the jeweller told the Financial Times. Further iterating the event is “good brand recognition” for British companies and “‘Made in England’ is getting stronger and stronger, and what a perfect way to celebrate it with the coronation.”

While the Queen wore a Jaeger LeCoultre's Calibre 101 watch for her coronation in 1953, British watchmaker William Wood has launched a commemerative time piece as part of its Triumph collection. With a limited edition of just 30 pieces, it features a new British Racing Green strap and retails for 2,995 pounds.

Auction house Sotheby’s will hold a Coronation Sale next month, in what it deems a historic cross-category event which will herald the advent of King Charles III with an offering of fine manuscripts, jewellery, artwork and objects relating to the British monarchy, past and present.

Royal merch or in good taste?

The official royal family website has confirmed the use of the Royal Arms and other Royal Devices for commercial purposes has been relaxed, allowing British businesses to benefit by association with the approval of creating souvenirs.

“The King and The Queen Consort have been pleased to approve that the rules governing the commercial use of Royal Photographs and Official Insignia may be temporarily relaxed to allow their use on souvenirs marking the Coronation.”

The catchall of the ‘relaxation’ is that items be ‘in good taste’. As far as royal merch goes, this seems hardly applicable.