Brochu Walker expands into childrenswear
Luxury lifestyle brand Brochu Walker has announced its first-ever foray into childrenswear to create the “ultimate mommy and me moments”.
The ‘Maman et Moi’ (Mommy and Me) collection features a girl’s version of its bestselling feminine and versatile ‘Havana Dress’ for women, which the brand first introduced in 2020 and is still the cornerstone of its dress collection.
The mini-me ‘Girls Havana Mini Dress,’ offers a relaxed fit silhouette with a tiered skirt and puff sleeves and is available in four colours – hot pink, navy, ivory and carmine red, in sizes 4 to 12 and retails for 128 US dollars.
Commenting on the launch, Karine Dubner, owner and creative director at Brochu Walker, said in a statement: “My children are my biggest accomplishment. They fill up my heart and being around them makes me feel complete. Doing things together feels even better.”