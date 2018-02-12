Brooke Shields launching fashion line with QVC

Brooke Shields is introducing her ‘Timeless’ apparel and accessories line exclusively with QVC this week, which will feature “everyday essentials to bold statement makers”.

“After years of being dressed by professionals, I walked into my closet one day and realised I had lost sight of my own personal style,” said Brooke Shields. “I am incredibly passionate about this collection because I have created pieces that are not only chic, but that take the guess-work out of getting ready each morning. I can’t wait to share this line with the QVC customer, and I truly hope it helps women look and feel their best each day.”

Sheilds will present select items from the collection on February 15 on QVC, ahead of the full collection launching on March 14.

The Brooke Shields Timeless line will feature an assortment of sophisticated separates, including classic button-ups, flowy blouses, tailored bottoms, flirty skirts, colourful scarves and contemporary fashion jewellery, aiming to offer looks that can be “effortlessly translate from day to night”and that is suited for every woman and any occasion.

Doug Howe, chief merchandising officer for QVC, added: “What we love most about working with Brooke is her dedication to helping women live better lives, which is something we are passionate about as well.

“Brooke’s line is sophisticated but approachable and is ideal for busy women who crave fashion that is not only chic and effortless, but a perfect mix of modern and timeless.”

