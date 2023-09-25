Brora launches new label targeting a younger audience

British knitwear specialist Brora has launched a new label co-designed by founder and creative director Victoria Stapleton’s artistic daughters Jesse and Lola Pilkington to target a younger audience as part of the brand’s 30th anniversary.

Launching for autumn/winter 2023, ‘Skye by Brora’ debuts with a limited-edition 24-piece collection that aims to offer a fresh take on bestselling Brora styles from the last 30 years, with feminine pieces injected with “Americana cool and a little British punk,” for a relaxed vintage bohemian aesthetic.

The collection features shorter hemlines, close tailoring and distinct day-to-evening-wear options for a younger audience in an on-trend bold colour palette of green and red with monochromatic neutrals.

Skye by Brora debut collection AW23 Credits: Brora

Commenting on the launch, Victoria Stapleton, said in a statement: “The isle of Skye felt like the perfect ode for my daughters’ first collection, very much part of Scotland but a break away from the mainland, conjuring up images of freedom, adventure and beauty.

“I’ve been inspired by their style for years so the path from muse to design studio seemed a natural one. It’s an incredible debut and I am truly proud.”

Brora launches younger label Skye by Brora

Skye by Brora is described by the British brand as being “deeply personal” and has been co-designed by sisters Jesse Pilkington and Lola Pilkington. Jesse is an assistant art director, costume designer and writer, while Lola is currently at the Glasgow School of Art, studying textiles, quilt and printmaking, ceramics and painting. The sisters took inspiration from their experiences growing up with the brand and their personal style to offer a new “modern Brora style story”.

On creating the collection, Lola Pilkington said: “Putting this collection together was eye-opening. We worked with such a talented team that made anything possible. It was challenging, and the design detail we went into, was in-depth, but I’m really pleased with the result.

“I wanted styles that empowered the people wearing them. Although I would wear the whole range in the day, I like that it is smart and chic enough for evening too.”

The debut collection features knitwear, including stripe cardigans to check jumpers, as well as pinstripe tailoring and romantic, floaty dresses. Other highlights include a suede bomber jacket, an embroidered skirt, organic cotton pintuck shirts, lambswool tank tops, high neck ruffle mini dress and leather patchwork cowboy boots.

Jesse Pilkington added: “My clothes make a huge difference to the way I feel, whether it’s a suit or gown, I’m ready to take the day on if I’m comfortable and confident in what I’m wearing. I also appreciate the craftsmanship, time and attention that goes into making beautiful quality clothes.

“I’ve been lucky enough to grow up visiting Brora’s incredible knitwear mills and it was a dream for my sister and I to work with them to create our own vision.”

Prices for Skye by Brora range from 125 pounds for cashmere checkerboard gloves to 445 for cowboy boots.

