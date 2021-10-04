Browns to offer on-demand donation service with Thrift+

Luxury retailer Browns is partnering with Thrift+ to launch an on-demand donation service, making it easier for its customers to donate unwanted clothes and accessories, raise money for charities and earn Browns credit.

The launch is part of Browns support towards sustainability and circular fashion. Its Conscious services include a partnership with The Restory and initiatives such as Made to Order and Made to Measure.

The Thrift+ for Browns service is accessible through Brownsfashion.com, where customers can order a bespoke Thrift+ x Browns donation bag to pack up their pre-loved clothing. The customer can return the donation bag for free at a Thrift+ drop-off point or book a home collection for a small fee.

Thrift+ then handles all the rest, from photographing the product to listing the sales online. One-third of the sales result in a charity donation of the customers choice, another third goes towards Thrift+ costs, and the remaining money is converted to Browns credit.

Ida Petersson, Browns buying director, said in a statement: “Thrift+ are making such monumental and ever important waves in the conscious space. Not only are we now looking to give our clothes a second life, but through doing so, we’re also offering a helping hand to our communities - all through their ingenious platform.

“We’ve seen a shift in customers pivoting to being more environmentally conscious, in the way they shop and resell, and Thrift+ are engaging that one step further, by then helping through charitable means.”

Joe Metcalfe, Thrift+ co-founder and chief executive, added: “Teaming up with a brand as iconic as Browns is really exciting for us at Thrift+. Their Conscious initiatives are making big strides in reducing the environmental impact of fashion, and we’re delighted to partner with them on the next step - providing customers with an on-demand take-back service.”