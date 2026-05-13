Bruno Magli marking 90 years with a Cynthia Rowley collaboration

Italian luxury footwear brand Bruno Magli, founded in Bologna and hand-crafted in Italy, is celebrating its 90 years of craftsmanship with a multi-season collaboration with New York-based designer Cynthia Rowley.

Bruno Magli, owned by Marquee Brands, said it has chosen to collaborate with Cynthia Rowley due to her “bold creativity and confident, expressive fashion collections” as it looks to start an exciting next chapter, building on its Italian craftsmanship and heritage by introducing a more playful, fashion-forward point of view.

Sketches for the Bruno Magli x Cynthia Rowley collaboration Credits: Bruno Magli

The first capsule collection will launch for holiday 2026, featuring reimagined versions of Bruno Magli's signature Prima heels designed through Rowley’s “colourful, feminine and expressive lens”.

This will be followed up with an expanded collection for spring 2027, spanning across footwear, accessories and small leather goods.

Natasha Fishman, chief marketing officer of Marquee Brands, said in a statement: “Approaching its tenth decade, Bruno Magli continues to demonstrate the power of heritage when it is paired with the right creative partner.

“Cynthia Rowley brings a distinct point of view that reconnects us to the brand’s women’s footwear origins in a way that feels current, visible and fashion‑forward. It’s about honouring where the brand comes from while putting it firmly into today’s style conversation.”

Sketches for the Bruno Magli x Cynthia Rowley collaboration Credits: Bruno Magli

Commenting on the collaboration, Rowley added: " The Bruno Magli legacy is filled with romance, glamour, movie stars and exquisite craftsmanship. We are so thrilled to be able to reimagine and create something special with such a classic Italian luxury brand.”

The Bruno Magli x Cynthia Rowley debut capsule collection will launch exclusively on BrunoMagli.com and CynthiaRowley.com, followed by expanded availability in-store and online at select nationwide retailers.