BTS star Jimin named Tiffany & Co.’s newest ambassador

Jimin from popular K-pop group BTS is Tiffany & Co.’s newest global house ambassador, following his appointment as Dior’s new ambassador in January.

The singer is described as the “perfect ambassador” by the luxury jeweller as he has “unique style and worldwide influence” to represent the brand as it marks a new chapter.

Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., said in a statement: “We are looking forward to welcoming multifaceted artist and performer Jimin of BTS as our newest House ambassador. He embodies the energy, style and sense of modernity that epitomises Tiffany and Co.

“We are proud and incredibly excited to unveil our future campaigns with him launching later this spring.”

Jimin will appear in Tiffany & Co.’s campaigns showcasing “his unique approach to jewellery styling,” with his first campaign debuting later this year.

On his appointment, Jimin said: “It is a great honour to partner with Tiffany and embody the values of a brand that has a passion for design, innovation and artistry.”