Bugaboo unveils collaboration with Stella McCartney

British designer Stella McCartney is teaming up with Dutch premium stroller brand Bugaboo in a multi-year partnership to reimagine “luxury parenting essentials” centred on “conscious design, self-expression and future-focused innovation”.

The partnership will launch globally in September with a special-edition stroller and accessories featuring McCartney’s “unmistakable design lens,” with the mood-board preview showing the British designer’s signature diamond-cut braided chain hardware as seen on her Falabella bags, as well as her circular logo, and low-impact and cruelty-free alternative materials.

Commenting on the collaboration, McCartney, said in a statement: "As a mother, I want the things I design to reflect the world I want to build. Working with Bugaboo felt completely natural, as it’s a brand that shares our commitment to innovation and responsibility.

“This collection is for every mum who wants to bring her own individuality and playfulness into parenthood.”

This marks Bugaboo’s first major collaboration in more than a decade, following past partnerships with Missoni, Diesel, and, most recently, Kith, and is part of a strategic shift to expand the brand’s cultural relevance and design leadership.

Stella McCartney to help Bugaboo build cultural relevance for modern parents

Stella McCartney x Bugaboo moodboard Credits: Bugaboo

Founded in Amsterdam as a “design rebellion,” Bugaboo has redefined the stroller category through engineering, innovation and aspirational design, and become one of the most recognisable premium parenting brands globally. With McCartney, the brand is looking to drive a broader strategy and strengthen its connection with modern parents “who view parenting as an extension of personal identity and self-expression”.

Adriaan Thierry, chief executive at Bugaboo, added: “Today's parents are design-minded, values-driven and on the front-foot of culture. They expect the brands they choose to reflect that.

“Stella McCartney and Bugaboo are pioneers in their respective fields, each known for pushing boundaries and challenging industry norms. Stella has transformed expectations around luxury fashion and responsible design, while Bugaboo has spent more than two decades redefining mobility for parents through category-leading innovation.

“By combining Stella McCartney’s distinctive creative perspective with Bugaboo’s heritage of purposeful design and engineering excellence, we’ve created a collection that speaks to a new generation of parents who refuse to choose between performance, style and values.”

Parents can expect the collaboration to reflect both brands’ shared commitment to responsible innovation, added Bugaboo. The collection will blend luxury fashion with conscious craftsmanship using recycled polyester fabrics made from plastic bottles, water-free dye technology, recycled aluminium and bio-based materials designed to reduce environmental impact “without compromising quality or functionality”.