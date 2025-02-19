Burberry bets on cinematic storytelling as it enters a new era

Burberry’s latest campaign, It’s Always Burberry Weather: London in Love, arrives at a pivotal moment for the British luxury house as it navigates a period of transformation under newly appointed CEO Josh Schulman.

The romcom-inspired series of films, directed by David Lane, showcases a star-studded cast including Kate Winslet, Richard E Grant, and Naomi Campbell, blending classic Burberry outerwear with a cinematic exploration of love and British weather. Schulman has framed the campaign as a reaffirmation of Burberry’s heritage, stating: “Our Summer 2025 campaign is a joyous celebration of our original purpose – to create clothing that protects people from the weather.”

This emphasis on craftsmanship and legacy comes as Burberry works to regain momentum after a mixed financial performance, with Schulman tasked with revitalising the brand’s positioning in an increasingly competitive luxury market.

The campaign’s filmic approach underscores Burberry’s growing focus on storytelling, an evolution first seen in last autumn’s campaign starring Olivia Colman and Barry Keoghan. Laura Botton, Head of Client Strategy at Pearl & Dean, notes that this direction presents significant opportunities for the brand, particularly in premium cinema advertising. “Burberry's latest ad creative is a love letter to London and the beautiful British countryside,” she says. “Its rom-com-inspired theme highlights the brand's cultural heritage whilst showcasing home-grown talent dressed in classic Burberry outerwear.” She argues that the brand could further capitalise on this creative momentum through immersive luxury activations, such as a curated season of romcom screenings, complete with signature cocktails and themed experiences.

As Burberry charts its future, its ability to merge heritage with innovation—both in product and marketing—will be crucial in strengthening consumer affinity and driving renewed growth.