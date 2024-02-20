Burberry closes out LFW AW24

British heritage brand Burberry closed out the autumn/winter 2024 season of London Fashion Week with an outdoorsy catwalk showcase in a giant circus-like tent in Victoria Park, East London.

For AW24, creative director Daniel Lee continued to lean into Burberry’s outdoor and nature connections, as well as the landscapes and people of the UK and Ireland. The collection offered a more elegant sophistication, centred around protection and warmth with outerwear, with Burberry trenches appearing in moleskin, alongside duffle coats and field jackets.

Lee also delved into the archives and used traditional craft and techniques from mills in Donegal and Lochcarron to inspire construction, fabric and detailing, with shearling, braided fringing and fleecy wool adding a cosy and tactile feel throughout.

On the inspiration, Lee said in the show notes: “I wanted this collection to feel warm and protective. There’s a sense of craft in this collection. We began in the Burberry archive and the mills of Lochcarron and Donegal. I wanted to take a traditional approach to the fabrics and how each piece is made. Craftsmanship has always been at the heart of design.

“The collection itself is inspired by British and Irish wool and fabric, centred around protection and warmth. Burberry trenches are designed with texture in mind. Coats are at the core, shoes and bags are functional. These pieces are made for the outdoors.”

Daniel Lee places focus on outerwear for Burberry AW24

Highlights included duffle coats with shearling necklines, teddy-bear bomber jackets, leather field coats cut with oversized funnel necks, parkas with detachable plaid linings and knee-length woollen coats with military influences.

For the ready-to-wear, Lee offered pleated maxi kilts, rollneck knitted dresses with long, chunky fringed detailing, blanket-inspired wrap dresses, a draped gold velvet dress for women, and heavy stripe suits, textured luxe loungewear, silk shirts, and trousers with zips down the front and left open at the knees for the men.

Lee finished the looks with functional bags and shoes, including sturdy Wellingtons and biker boots with buckle detailing, alongside sculptural feather bracelets.

Burberry AW24 collection Credits: Burberry

