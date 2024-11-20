Burberry expanding homeware offering for the festive season

British heritage brand Burberry is expanding its home and décor collection with a new line of soft accessories and home fragrances in time for the festive season.

The collection has been developed under the creative vision of Daniel Lee and aims to capture the festive season with “warmth and joy” with wool cashmere cushions and blankets woven in Scotland with the classic Burberry Check and “cheerful” wool stockings in a seasonal check.

Burberry home and décor collection for the festive season Credits: Burberry

The fashion house has also launched a new range of Burberry-scented pillar candles embossed with the Equestrian Knight design. The three new scents have been designed to create “sensory environments” evoking worlds beyond the home and bringing the outdoors inside. The scents are Woodfire and Clove in Knight Blue, Ivy and Sandalwood in ivy green, and Ginger and Caramel in hunter taupe.

There is also a selection of homeware gifts, including a linen cotton tea towel set featuring recipes for classic British dishes and desserts, such as beef Wellington, Eton mess and mince pies. The tea towels are printed with hand-drawn artworks of the dishes as if the family recipes have been passed down through generations.

Burberry’s festive curation of home and decor is available at selected stores and online.

