Burberry launches a scarf made from lab-grown Brewed Protein fibre

British heritage fashion house Burberry has launched a scarf using innovative new material, Brewed Protein fibre, developed by Japanese biotech firm Spiber.

In a statement, Burberry said it is the first luxury brand to release new products using Brewed Protein; a next-gen, lab-grown fibre produced through the fermentation of plant-based, renewable ingredients.

It adds it will utilise this new innovative sustainable fibre in soft accessories, starting with a scarf featuring the B shield, a motif inspired by the Equestrian Knight Design with twisted fringing.

The blended scarf, woven in Italy, has been inspired by Burberry’s heritage of innovation and contains 62 percent wool, 8 percent cashmere and 30 percent Brewed Protein to offer an ultra-soft finish.