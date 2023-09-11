Burberry launches city takeover series in London

British heritage brand Burberry is launching a series of city takeovers, kicking off in London, which “celebrate the art of discovery and exploration in cities worldwide”.

Entitled ‘Burberry Streets,’ the initiative will offer experiences, installations and events across the chosen cities, starting with London this month before heading to Seoul, South Korea and Shanghai, China in October.

The takeovers will “merge the brand’s forward-thinking vision with its rich heritage, bringing modern British luxury to life in new and innovative ways,” explains Burberry in the press release, while showcasing the brand’s signatures, such as seasonal check in knight blue, rose print, and the newly redefined Equestrian Knight design.

Burberry Streets campaign Credits: Burberry

Kicking off in London, ‘Burberry Streets’ will launch with a takeover of Norman’s, the North London Cafe renowned for its British cuisine, where during London Fashion Week, a travelling Norman’s food truck will make appearances on The Strand and Duke of York Square.

While symbols of the house will be seen in multiple locations across the capital, such as flags featuring the new rose print flying above Bond Street, and Piccadilly’s screens lit up with videos from the winter 2023 campaign. In addition, the Equestrian Knight will also be showcased in the form of chalk stencils on paths and in parks, and London's iconic black taxis will be wrapped in Daniel Lee’s English rose print.

Burberry winter campaign Credits: Burberry

The series coincides with the highly anticipated launch of Daniel Lee’s first collection for the brand for winter 2023, which is now available both in-store and online, alongside a redesign of the luxury label’s e-commerce website.

Rod Manley, chief marketing officer at Burberry, said: "We are so excited to see Daniel's first collection arriving in store and online. With our redesigned website, new brand signifiers across product and branding and the launch of our global Burberry Streets initiative here in our home market, we're looking forward to sharing the new Burberry world with our clients.”