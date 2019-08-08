Burberry launches collection made from sustainable nylon

Burberry has launched a new capsule collection for men and women made with Econyl, a sustainable nylon yarn made from regenerated fishing nets, fabric scraps and industrial plastic.

A highlights of the Econyl capsule includes fresh iterations of Burberry’s heritage trench and lightweight classic car coat silhouettes, as well as what the brand is calling new icons, the logo-print oversized cape, fleece-lined puffer and reversible bomber jacket.

The British luxury fashion house states that the introduction of the sustainable fashion collection is part of its plan to tackle what it calls an “environmental waste issue while creating a sustainable and versatile material” and is “just one example of the 50 disruptions Burberry is making throughout its supply chain to create a more circular fashion industry”.

Pam Batty, vice president corporate responsibility at Burberry, said of the launch in a statement: “Exploring and using innovative materials that foster circularity is central to creating a more sustainable fashion industry. We are proud to use the Econyl yarn in this collection because it shows how we can actively tackle a problem like plastic waste and create beautiful, luxury products at the same time.

“This collection is just one of the ways Burberry is actively disrupting and improving every stage of how we create our products because we know our industry can play a key role in building a more sustainable future through science and innovation.”

Burberry collaborates with Aquafil to launch Econyl sustainable capsule line

Giulio Bonazzi, chief executive at Aquafil added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Burberry for this capsule collection. We believe innovative fibres like Econyl regenerated nylon are the future and are proud to support brands who use our yarns, transforming waste into incredible designs and raising the profile and possibilities of a more circular fashion system.”

Burberry’s Econyl collection is the latest innovative sustainable introduction, recently the fashion house collaborated with company 37.5 to use volcanic sand and waste coconut shell in thermoregulation technology for its quilted jackets, and it introduced Refibra, a new yarn produced by upcycling cotton leftovers from the Burberry Mill in Yorkshire, to make its dust bags for all jewellery and leather goods.

Images: courtesy of Burberry