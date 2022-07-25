Burberry returns to London Fashion Week schedule

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has released the provisional schedule for London Fashion Week in September, including Burberry, which returns after a short hiatus, and Raf Simons, who will be making his LFW debut.

London Fashion Week will take place from September 16 to 20 and has confirmed more than 100 designers on its provisional hybrid digital-physical schedule for spring/summer 2023.

Burberry takes centre stage with a physical catwalk show on Saturday, September 17, while Raf Simons will host a catwalk show to present his spring/summer 2023 collection on Friday, September 16 at 8pm.

Other highlights include collection launches from established brands Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, JW Anderson, Huishan Zhang, Molly Goddard, Rejina Pyo, Roksanda and Simone Rocha. The schedule also includes this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund winner Richard Quinn and BFC Fashion Trust recipients Completedworks, Richard Malone, Supriya Lele and Tove.

Other participating designers include 16Arlington, Chopova Lowena, Daniel w. Fletcher, Edward Crutchley, Fashion East, Halpern and Knwls.

The September event will also see the BFC NewGen show space returning to The Old Selfridges Hotel with participating designers Ancuta Sarca, Asai, Bethany Williams, Chet Lo, Di Petsa, Eftychia, Feben, Harri, Helen Kirkum, Leo Carlton, Masha Popova, Nensi Dojaka, Paolo Carzana, S.S Daley, Sinéad O'Dwyer, Stefan Cooke and Yuhan Wang.

The final London Fashion Week schedule is expected to be released in mid-August.

The BFC also confirmed that this season would see a return of its city-wide celebration, a curated programme of unique experiences and activations open to the public over LFW. The activity will be spearheaded by “inclusivity and consciousness,” to move the fashion conversation forward through industry-wide participation and partnerships. A full schedule of activities will be announced later in the summer.