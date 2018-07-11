Burberry's new release strategy see increased product drops

British luxury house Burberry is to introduce increased fashion drops as part of its new product release strategy. Burberry's new Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci, last week introduced a collaboration with Vivienne Westwood and further capsule drops will be planned throughout the season, according British Vogue.

Burberry, which has operated a see-now-buy-now approach since Christopher Bailey was at the creative helm, aims to "keep the delivery cycle fluid and creatively led and speak to the consumer via product, communications and experiences," said a report from WWD.

Product releases can be collaborations, limited-editions, seasonal and capsule collections that can be dropped throughout the year and at the crucial stages of a brand's marketing calendar, such as Burberry's second collaboration with Gosha Rubchinskiy, a 13-piece capsule celebrating its outerwear icons and the Burberry check currently available on its website.

Burberry's CEO Marco Gobbetti told British Vogue in May: "Our go-to-market strategy is about more frequent, smaller deliveries, and it's a strategy that will continue for now. If we deliver the full collection right away, you come to the store, see the whole collection and then you don't really have a reason to come again, unless we can deliver something new. We just need to keep the customer's attention and keep them engaged with us."

Riccardo Tisci will unveil his first collection for Burberry on September 17 during London Fashion Week.

Photo credit: Burberry x Gosha Rubchinskiy