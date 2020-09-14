Burberry selects Twitch as the livestream platform for SS21 show

As the pandemic continues, livestream fashion shows are being brought in by many designers. However, this is not a new concept for Burberry.

Burberry became the first luxury brand to livestream its runway show to a global audience in 2010. They have previously broadcasted the shows on their website and all major social platforms.

As well as that, it is the first fashion house to partner with Twitch to livestream its fashion show. Burberry’s spring/summer 2021 collection will be livestreamed on Burberry’s Twitch account, 17 September.

Rod Manley, chief marketing officer at Burberry, said in a statement: “Burberry has always been a brand of firsts and partnering with Twitch continues this legacy. Twitch unlocks an exciting new space where our Burberry community can be digitally transported to feel like they have a virtual seat at our live show.”

Twitch has become known as a live streaming platform in the gaming world, but today the platform is used by various industries.

“Burberry has embraced the full potential of Twitch in this collaboration to create a truly live, interactive, never to be repeated experience. There is great overlap between the Twitch and Burberry superfans, creating a hugely impactful synergy between the two brands,” added Adam Harris, global head of brand partnerships studio at Twitch.