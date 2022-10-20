Burberry unveils collaboration with Minecraft

Burberry has unveiled a collaboration with the world’s most popular video game Minecraft that will allow consumers to physically and digitally immerse themselves “in a distinctly Burberry x Minecraft universe”.

The collaboration will feature an in-game adventure from Burberry and Minecraft called ‘Burberry: Freedom to Go Beyond,’ alongside a physical partnered capsule collection, including hoodies and scarves that fuse Burberry icons with Minecraft motifs. There will also be a range of extensions and experiences, such as downloadable skins based on fashion, fantasy, and adventure.

Image: Burberry and 2022 Mojang AB

Both the free in-game adventure and the capsule collection will launch on November 1. Players will be able to find the Burberry world in the Minecraft Marketplace and the capsule collection online, as well as in-store. Early access to the capsule collection and a set of exclusive in-game accessories will begin on October 31 in selected countries and exclusively to Burberry subscribers.

The collection will also be available online exclusively at Burberry.com, as well as in-store at seven global stores and pop-ups including at Spring Street, New York; Shenzhen Bay, China; Regent Street, London; Omotesando, Tokyo; Cheongdam-dong Seoul, Korea; Taipei 101, Taiwan Area, China; and Siam Paragon, Thailand.

Image: Burberry and 2022 Mojang AB

Image: Burberry and 2022 Mojang AB