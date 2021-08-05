Burberry unveils first NFT as part of gaming collaboration

Burberry has launched its first non-fungible token (NFT) in partnership with Mythical Games and their flagship game Blankos Block Party.

“The partnership will pave the way for the future of digital ownership in gaming,” Burberry said in a statement. Blankos Block Party is a ground-breaking, multiplayer party game featuring digital vinyl toys known as Blankos that live on a blockchain, inherently providing players with proof of verified ownership and authenticity. Burberry is the first luxury brand to feature in Blankos Block Party.

Adorned with Burberry’s new TB Summer Monogram and inspired by the brand’s Animal Kingdom house code, Burberry will launch its own branded in-game NFT accessories, including a jetpack, armbands and pool shoes, which players can apply to any Blanko they own. The limited quantity Burberry Blanko is a shark called Sharky B, which can also be trained to master an array of powers, including speed and agility, ensuring both the toy’s uniqueness and rarity.

Innovation

At a time when customers are continuously redefining community spaces and the ways in which they connect with brands, Burberry’s collaboration with Mythical Games reflects the house’s longstanding spirit of innovation and creativity, going beyond to forge lasting connections with its communities.

Rod Manley, Burberry Chief Marketing Officer, said: “Pushing boundaries through experimentation sits at the heart of what we do at Burberry, and we are continually looking to connect with our communities in the spaces they love. With this exciting concept, we are able to unlock genuine value for the gaming community by encouraging players to interact with our brand in an environment that celebrates art, design and exploration.”

“Gaming is a unique space for us to test and learn and trial digital innovations that embody our values and celebrate creativity amongst our communities. Partnering with Mythical Games feels like a natural next step, going beyond our in-house games by bringing the Burberry universe into an established environment. It has been fantastic to work so closely with Mythical Games to bring this new customer experience to life.”

Nicole Yang, Mythical Games Vice President of Marketing, said: “Mythical is transforming the way creators and brands engage with their audiences through blockchain and player ownership. The Burberry x Blankos collaboration is a highly anticipated first for both our companies - the first NFT collection for Burberry, and the first luxury brand in Blankos Block Party. We’re incredibly excited to bring the iconic TB monogram into the dynamic, unique world of Blankos, giving players a new way to interact with a beloved and forward-thinking brand.”