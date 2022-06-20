Burberry unveils new NFT collection with Mythical Games

Burberry has unveiled its second NFT collection with Mythical Games in its flagship title, Blankos Block Party, and its plans to open a bespoke social space within the game where players “can come together and enjoy a unique virtual experience”.

The limited-edition Burberry Blanko NFT, which takes the form of a unicorn named Minny B, has been inspired by the brand’s Animal Kingdom house code and is draped in Burberry’s new TB summer monogram.

Image: Burberry / Mythical Games

The new NFT collection also includes Burberry branded in-game accessories, including boomboxes, TB sliders, lucky horseshoe necklaces, and a ‘Shellphone’, a seashell-inspired mobile phone accessory, which players can add to their virtual portfolio of online accessories. Blankos Block Party players that own Burberry’s first NFT character, Sharky B, will also be rewarded with a free Monogram bucket hat accessory which will be released in the coming weeks.

Image: Burberry / Mythical Games

For Burberry’s bespoke social space within the game, the British brand has designed a cabana-style resort called 'The Oasis', a futuristic haven decorated with inspiration from the natural world. The Oasis features an array of beaches, which include branded sailboats and sun loungers inspired by Burberry’s latest TB Summer Monogram destination takeovers in Saint-Tropez, Korea, Singapore and Ibiza.

Rachel Waller, vice president of channel innovation at Burberry, said in a statement: “We are delighted to partner once more with Mythical Games to bring our brand, values and creative spirit to communities around the world. Luxury is an industry built on fantasy and expression so in many ways, gaming is a canvas perfectly suited to bringing these dreams to life.

“The metaverse provides limitless opportunities for us to flex our imagination and connect with our customers in richer ways, and we’re excited to continue to experiment in this space.”

Image: Burberry / Mythical Games

The new Burberry Blanko and in-game accessories will be released as part of Burberry’s B Series, a series of limited-edition product drops available on Burberry’s digital channels. The NFT collection will be available for in-game purchase to all Blankos Block Party players worldwide from June 22.

Image: Burberry / Mythical Games

Image: Burberry / Mythical Games