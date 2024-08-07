By Rotation partners with Airbnb for wedding season

Peer-to-peer fashion rental app By Rotation is teaming up with rental property company Airbnb to offer complimentary outfit rentals for those who’ve booked an Airbnb in popular wedding destinations.

Airbnb said that users can apply to receive 150 pounds worth of By Rotation credit to rent a wedding outfit, as well as receive an additional 100 pounds worth of Airbnb credit to put towards future Airbnb bookings by booking a stay at one of its rental properties in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Italy, France, North America, Scotland, Greece, or the Caribbean to attend a wedding before the end of the year.

Eshita Kabra-Davies, founder and chief executive at By Rotation, said in a statement: “Airbnb has revolutionised the way we travel, promoting a community-driven approach. The brand is a huge source of inspiration behind the online fashion marketplace we have created at By Rotation.

“Weddings are such joyous occasions and attending them should be as stress-free as possible. We believe both our brands can help with that combining the best of travel, accessible fashion, for your wedding calendar.”

By Rotation partners with Airbnb Credits: By Rotation

The move comes as new research from Airbnb reveals that the average wedding guest spends 661 pounds per wedding.

Amanda Cupples, general manager for the UK and Northern Europe at Airbnb, added: “Partnering with By Rotation couldn’t have ‘married’ up more perfectly, as their fashion expertise enables wedding guests to hire their dream outfit in a more sustainable and cost-friendly way.

“This, combined with Airbnb’s range of unforgettable stays all over the globe, where you can have the place totally to yourself, helps make the wedding guest experience all the more easy, and affordable too.”