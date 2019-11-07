Calvin Klein launches ‘bra talk’ video series

Calvin Klein has teamed up with Google’s creative think tank, Google Zoo to launch a YouTube mini-series to answer consumers most pressing bra relation questions around sizing and fit.

The #CKunfiltered: Bra Talk launched with four pilot videos in the UK as well as a special one-day showcase at Web Summit 2019 in Portugal, and used the top searches for bra related queries in the UK to create the digestible short-form videos.

The innovative approach places audience-insights front and centre in the curation method for the videos that Calvin Klein states are aiming to not only provide valuable insights but also to engage with new consumers and increase their direct-to-consumer relationship by educating consumers on the underwear category.

In the four-part series, Calvin Klein offers expert advice on finding the right bra, how to measure your bra size at home, as well as explaining the different types of bras and common bra-fit issues. Each video then links to the brand’s website as part of its strategy to create a “seamless shopping experience” for its intimates community.