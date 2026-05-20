Calvin Klein unveils capsule collection with Jung Kook

American designer brand Calvin Klein, part of PVH Corp., has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with South Korean singer/songwriter Jung Kook, the youngest member of K-pop group BTS.

The move marks Jung Kook’s first-ever fashion collaboration and builds on his existing relationship with Calvin Klein, as he has been a global brand ambassador for the label since March 2023 and has featured in numerous campaigns.

The 20-piece Jung Kook for Calvin Klein capsule, for men and women, reimagines Calvin Klein’s essentials through the lens of Kook’s “rebellious” personal style, blending biker attitude with Calvin Klein’s storied design codes.

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Credits: Calvin Klein photographed by Alasdair McLellan

The collection is rooted in underwear and key denim silhouettes, including the ’90s trucker jacket and ’90s straight and low-rise baggy styles, alongside graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and a racer jacket, with the capsules “worn-in-edge” emphasised by distressed denim accents and racing stripe details.

In addition, the capsule has special ‘CKJK’ logo branding, interior woven labels, hidden embroidery, and Jung Kook-inspired graphics and custom denim washes, as well as exclusive packaging, designed to offer “depth and collectability” to the range.

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Credits: Calvin Klein photographed by Alasdair McLellan

David Savman, global brand president at Calvin Klein, said in a statement: “This collaboration brings together two cultural forces at full power, combining the unmistakable influence of Jung Kook with Calvin Klein’s iconic brand codes to create something with real impact.

“Through Jung Kook's lens, we’re able to express a more personal side of the partnership, inspired by his individuality and passion for motorcycles, all interpreted through the Calvin Klein aesthetic. Together, we are reimagining our icons for today in a way that feels authentic, culturally resonant and globally compelling.”

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Credits: Calvin Klein photographed by Alasdair McLellan

To highlight the collaboration, Calvin Klein tapped British fashion photographer Alasdair McLellan to shoot the campaign, which draws inspiration from Jung Kook’s love of motorcycles.

Commenting on the collaboration, Jung Kook added: “Partnering with Calvin Klein over the past few years has given me the opportunity to express myself through the brand’s iconic style, and it’s been exciting to work with Calvin Klein in this more personal, creative way.

“As my first fashion collaboration, I wanted to fully immerse myself in the process, leveraging Calvin Klein’s design expertise to leave my mark on every piece. This capsule feels authentic to my style and my love of riding and is a meaningful way to shape something lasting through design and storytelling.”

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein Credits: Calvin Klein photographed by Alasdair McLellan

Jung Kook for Calvin Klein will be available on calvinklein.com/CKJK in participating markets, and in select Calvin Klein stores and wholesale partners from May 20, with retail prices ranging from 29 to 699 US dollars.

Limited-edition men’s and women’s underwear styles will be available exclusively at Calvin Klein’s Harajuku, Soho and Champs-Élysées flagships. While Jung Kook for Calvin Klein bespoke retail pop-ups will be opening in Los Angeles, Singapore, Thailand, Sydney, Melbourne, Taiwan, Malaysia, ShenZhen, ChongQing and Shanghai.