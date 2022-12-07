Camila Coelho adds activewear to her fashion label

Brazilian-American influencer Camila Coelho is adding activewear to her apparel brand with the launch of Camila Coelho Sport.

The activewear line is created and designed by Coelho and produced in collaboration with Revolve Group, Inc. and launches with a debut 13-piece capsule collection featuring sports bras, tank tops, bike shorts, leggings, and a shrug in bright colourways.

The pieces are geared to offer “elevated” activewear and launch with two fabrication groups, performance for hybrid workouts at the gym or at home, and seamless for low-impact workouts and leisure.

Image: Camila Coelho Sport

The addition of activewear is described by Coelho as “a natural next step” for the brand, as it aligns with her active lifestyle and workout content she loves to share. It also follows the successful launch and ongoing integration of swimwear in 2020.

Commenting on the launch, Coelho, founder and creative director, said in a statement: "Active is a category I've wanted to do since Camila Coelho Collection launched, I love moving my body and wanted to create fun, functional pieces that make you feel confident.

“You'll see bright colours, sexy cut-outs, and sculpting details in performance fabrics in all of our Camila Coelho Sport pieces, so you'll feel supported and cute during your workout and throughout your day."

Camila Coelho Sport is available now at Revolve, with prices ranging from 62 to 128 US dollars and in sizes XXS - XL.

Image: Camila Coelho Sport

Image: Camila Coelho Sport