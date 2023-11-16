Camilla launches footwear collaboration with Superga

Australian luxury brand Camilla has launched a capsule collection with Italian footwear brand Superga.

The limited-edition Camilla x Superga capsule marks the Australian brand’s first-ever sneaker collection with four styles combining the Camilla print aesthetic with the Italian brand’s Superga 2750 and platformed 2790 styles.

The sneakers feature four unique Camilla prints, including opulent florals and golden flourishes, leopard print, an intricate mosaic design, and one dedicated to a night at the opera with florals, ethereal cherubs and gilded archways.

Each style comes with interchangeable laces in satin printed and standard cotton, cushioned printed inner soles with gold studded and contrast detailing.

Camilla x Superga collection Credits: Camilla

Commenting on the collection, Camilla Franks, founder and creative director of Camilla, said in a statement: “Collaborating with Superga on this limited-edition sneaker range has been a chance for me to march off the map and let my inner artist wander unexpected paths to new corners.

“What we’ve created is fabulously funky footwear, made for new adventures and bold steps. These are tricked out kicks drenched in all the signatures of my brand – luscious hand painted prints, hand-applied crystals, luxurious gold eyelets and totem shoelace charms. I hope they inspire you to make every step count.”

The Camilla x Superga collection is available from both brand’s websites with prices ranging from 295 to 344 pounds.