Camouflage ties: The menswear trend for SS25

For SS25, those looking to make their shirts stand out should consider pairing them with a matching tie. This isn't just about coordinating colours and patterns or playing with contrasts, but about using the same fabric for both shirt and tie. There were plenty of examples of this on the menswear catwalks from Florence to Paris to Berlin.

FashionUnited presents the most stylish duos from the SS25 collection.

Tone-on-Tone

SS25 (l. to r.): Hermès, Joeone and Bed J.W. Ford Image: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

The easiest and most accessible way to embrace this trend, making it achievable for end consumers, is to opt for tone-on-tone. The Chinese brand Joeone showcased a bold brown for both pieces, pairing it with bright yellow shorts, while the Japanese label Bed J.W. Ford opted for pastel colours like mint green. The French fashion house Hermès demonstrated that this approach also works with a tone-on-tone scarf or shawl, styling a loosely knotted scarf over a casual shirt.

Simple Patterns

SS25 (l. to r.): Amiri, Paul Smith and Fendi Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Brands like Amiri and Paul Smith took this trend a step further, incorporating subtle patterns like polka dots and tactile fabrics to create a distinct look. Fendi added a twist to this approach. The Italian fashion house presented a shirt with black and transparent tartan, using the pattern for the tie but in a perpendicular direction. This detail was also echoed in the shirt collar.

Patterned Men

SS25 (l. to r.): Bianca Saunders, Marine Serre and Paul Smith Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

However, those who truly want to make this tie trend stand out should opt for a bold, often large-scale and colourful print that appears on both the shirt and tie. The London-based label Bianca Saunders showcased a large print on a beige shirt, with the tie acting as a second layer, extending the motif. Paul Smith, on the other hand, featured various small motifs that recurred on both shirt and tie. This meant that the tie didn't have to be perfectly straight and could be worn more loosely.

Marine Serre, who was a guest designer at the Pitti Uomo menswear trade show for SS25 with her menswear collection, works extensively with old fabrics, which was also the case here. The French designer brought together workwear from various companies in her pieces, resulting in a more individual pattern. This was also reflected in an interplay between tie and shirt, creating a cohesive overall look.

Full Look

SS25 (l. to r.): Bed J.W. Ford, Fendi, Marine Serre and Haderlump Image: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight

Almost bordering on a departure from the trend were full looks in a single pattern, as they made the accessory disappear within the overall image. Brands like Bed J.W. Ford, Fendi, Marine Serre and the Berlin label Haderlump each presented a fabric that extended from head to toe. Serre's crescent moon was multiplied on a brown leather combination, Fendi showcased slightly varying tartan patterns, and Haderlump and Bed J.W. presented subtle, monochrome looks.