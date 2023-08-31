Canada Goose launches capsule with Rokh and artist Matt McCormick

For autumn/winter 2023, luxury brand Canada Goose has unveiled a collaboration with luxury women's clothing brand Rokh and contemporary American artist Matt McCormick.

The eight-piece capsule collection, first unveiled during Paris Fashion Week in March 2023, unites Canadian performance and London-based luxury design with classic Western Americana to create a collection offering function, luxury and craftsmanship.

The eight-piece collection features outerwear, knitwear, and accessories, which combine the sleek silhouettes and clean lines from Rokh's ‘Office Essentials’ collection, adorned with McCormick's iconic chromatic landscapes and heroes of the American West.

Canada Goose x Rokh x Matt McCormick collection Credits: Canada Goose

Highlights include a lightweight down strap trench coat inspired by Rokh’s signature oversized trench coat fused with Canada Goose’s expertise in warmth incorporating McCormick’s charcoal-inspired rodeo print within its lining. The statement piece has deliberately placed strap adjusters, multiple snaps to adjust the cinch at the waist together and a structured folded collar for fundamental warmth.

There is also a cropped women’s puffer with adjustable drawcords, and a padded trucker strap jacket adorned with McCormick’s Western Americana motifs on both the front and back.

In addition to outerwear, the capsule includes a dramatic balloon-sleeved wool knit sweater, a balaclava, scarf, and a hat. The Canada Goose x Rokh x Matt McCormick collection is available at Canada Goose stores and online.

Canada Goose x Rokh x Matt McCormick collection Credits: Canada Goose

Canada Goose x Rokh x Matt McCormick collection Credits: Canada Goose

Canada Goose x Rokh x Matt McCormick collection Credits: Canada Goose