Canada Goose names Kate Upton as “Goose Person”

Model and actress Kate Upton has been announced as a brand ambassador or a “Goose Person” for Canada Goose, which will see her not only fronting the brand’s spring 2020 global campaign, but also raising awareness on climate change, as the company will be continuing its support of Polar Bears International.

"I first discovered Canada Goose when I was in Antarctica and temperatures were as low as -20°F... that jacket kept me from freezing! I've used their products from the most extreme cold temperatures to rainy downpours and their quality is second-to-none," said Upton in a statement. "After being a long-time fan, I'm proud to officially partner together and to support the incredible work they do for the environment. I've learned that what's happening in the Arctic, doesn't stay in the Arctic – and Canada Goose is a company that is making a difference.”

The spring campaign, fronted by Upton, features a seasonal expansion of the Polar Bears International collection. The capsule first debuted in autumn/winter 2007 with parkas and accessories for men, women and children in a signature bright hue, known as "PBI Blue."

Now, for the first time, the Canada Goose PBI collection includes five spring styles, including rainwear, windwear and lightweight down options, and 50 US dollars from the sale of each jacket goes directly to Polar Bears International, providing critical funding for polar bear and environmental research and advocacy. Since the launch of the collection, Canada Goose has donated more than 3.5 million US dollars to the organisation.

Canada Goose president and chief executive Dani Reiss, added: "Kate is a progressive thinker, a role model, and a passionate advocate who has a positive influence on the world. We admire and are inspired by her focus on making this a better place for future generations.

"As an authentic and driven entrepreneur who inspires those around her, Kate naturally exudes our brand values, and we are thrilled to have her represent this important collection.”

Canada Goose's spring 2020 campaign also launches with the unveiling of its online short film, Bare Existence, produced in partnership with Stept Studios that shows the important work that Polar Bears International does every day to fight climate change.

Image: courtesy of Canada Goose